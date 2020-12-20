Last Monday's episode of WWE RAW came as a massive disappointment with the show producing it's lowest ratings of all time. Even though it was the go-home episode of RAW before WWE TLC, the show saw a 12% dip in viewership from the previous week, with an average of only 1.527 million fans tuning in. This was a significant drop from the previous week's viewership average of 1.737. We have seen reports all week that those backstage in WWE were shocked by the number, and we now have a new update from Dave Meltzer.

Backstage update on reaction to RAW's record low ratings

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, those backstage in WWE have gotten the message that the situation is bad. Meltzer said that he does not know how they will react or try to rectify the situation:

"On Tuesday, yeah, they got the message loud and clear. How they react to it, I couldn't tell you but everybody... nobody was fooling anyone or trying to make excuses. It was like, yeah this is bad. I have no idea what that means. I have no idea how they're going to change it."

Meltzer also commented on the story about the USA Network wanting more adult-focused content on RAW, calling it untrue. He did stress that the USA Network were unhappy with the ratings and more was expected from WWE:

"The story that the USA Network said that they wanted more dark or adult content, that's not true. That's just not true. Were they happy with the rating? No, of course not. I mean, there's an expectation of what RAW's supposed to get and it was well below that expectation. I mean, it's still not a bad number for today's television, 0.41, but they're not getting paid $265 million a year to do AEW numbers. They're WWE. They're supposed to do higher numbers. And you know again, this week will probably be up because of the PPV."

We don't yet know how Vince McMahon will react to the situation but something needs to be done to change things. Vince McMahon and WWE officials will definitely have some plans up their sleeves. It will be interesting to see what happens to improve things in the coming weeks.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling