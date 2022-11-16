Backstage update on WWE contract lengths for Hit Row and other superstars - Reports

Hit Row, consisting of Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Top Dolla, and B-Fab, is among those who returned to WWE under the Triple H regime. The lengths of the members' current contracts have reportedly been revealed.

According to Fightful Select, several wrestlers who returned to SmackDown, including Hit Row, are on three-year deals that will expire in the summer of 2025. The report also mentions that some of the talents had representation and were able to negotiate different deals compared to others.

Fightful was informed that there were negotiations for some stars to be able to do some projects outside of the wrestling world and use platforms that were forbidden by the time they were let go.

The report notes that many restrictions have eased up since WrestleMania weekend, and the third-party reactions have eased even more.

WWE prepared some returns from the day before they arrived to less than a week (in Karrion Kross and Scarlett's case). Johnny Gargano's return was a few weeks in the making, while it was more than a month for The Good Brothers.

Triple H is reportedly interested in bringing back more wrestlers to WWE

Dakota Kai was the first released star to return to the company after The Game came to power. This was followed by Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Hit Row, Johnny Gargano, and so forth. Mia Yim is the latest to make a return. Before her, it was Emma.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen 2 years ago today I made my @wwe Smackdown debut 2 years ago today I made my @wwe Smackdown debut 🔥 https://t.co/0pMCDyIRJ9

According to recent reports, Triple H could bring back Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder) and his wife, Chelsea Green. They were both let go due to budget cuts, and the company is interested in re-signing them following their success in IMPACT Wrestling and the independent circuit.

