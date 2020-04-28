Backstage veteran calls 7-time Champion 'special'; admits he can do 'incredible' things nobody else can

Cesaro is a SmackDown Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer and former backstage producer, Arn Anderson, recently spoke about Cesaro in the latest edition of his podcast. Anderson has stated on multiple occasions that he is a big fan of the Swiss Cyborg and believes that he has not been utilized well by WWE.

Arn Anderson heaps praise on Cesaro

Anderson, who worked as a backstage producer with WWE, states that Cesaro is special and the feats of strength that he manages to pull off should not be possible for a man of his size.

I think he is special. And I think he does things nobody else can do. He has a great physique but his physique cannot supersede the incredible feats of strengths he can do. He looks incredible, but he does some things, some feats of strengths which no guy his size or twice his size should be able to do. It is phenomenal to witness and watch.

Anderson talked about Cesaro swinging The Great Khali and superplexing Big E as some of the examples of the immense power of the former US Champion and six-time Tag-Team Champion.

While there is no doubt that Cesaro is one of the most powerful athletes on SmackDown, he continues to languish in the mid-card as part of a stable with Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn.