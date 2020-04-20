Backstage veteran reveals how Triple H was responsible for making 3-time WWE Champion a 'monster heel'

Triple H

Former WWE Superstar and backstage agent Arn Anderson spoke about WWE's Extreme Rules PPV in 2010 on a recent edition of his podcast. The Hall of Famer talked about all the backstage happenings and matches that took place on the card that day.

One of the biggest matches on the card was Triple H vs Sheamus in a street fight, which had resulted due to The Celtic Warrior blaming Triple H for losing the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. The two fought at WrestleMania with Sheamus losing the battle and attacking Triple H the next night on RAW.

Triple H vs Sheamus

The match was built indicating that Triple H had suffered nerve damage due to Sheamus' attack prior to the match. The three-time WWE Champion Sheamus wanted to be declared the winner due to forfeit but Triple H made it to the ring instead to start the match.

After the match, Sheamus left and Triple H was about to be carried on a stretcher with a neck brace on him but he refused the stretcher. As Triple H was making his way back, Sheamus returned and brutally attacked Triple H.

Conrad then says that Sheamus' attack on Triple H was a nice way to build a monster heel that day. Here is what Arn had to say:

I did think Triple H sold that left arm as good as anybody else could have or has done over an extended period.

If there was anymore you could have done for Sheamus on this night, I don't know what it would be. Hats off to Hunter for doing a great job.

Arn also commended Triple H for selling his injured arm all throughout the match and believes that The Fella's victory over Triple H was unexpected and shocking for the crowd.

