Bad Bunny's Salary: How much does he make in WWE?

Despite not having signed an official contract with WWE, Bad Bunny keeps his influence felt within the company. He served as a guest commentator at WrestleMania 39 and made an appearance on WWE RAW the following night.

He was previously recognized solely as an award-winning artist, but now we see him pushing the standards in WWE as he continues to showcase his in-ring skills. Still, one of the most intriguing aspects of his WWE career is how much money he makes.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Bad Bunny Dominates WWE Merch Sales, Hits Over A Half Million Dollars dlvr.it/Rt0Nxz Bad Bunny Dominates WWE Merch Sales, Hits Over A Half Million Dollars dlvr.it/Rt0Nxz

It is difficult to know how much Bad Bunny has earned because he has not yet signed a contract with the sports entertainment juggernaut, but according to recent reports, WWE paid him an estimated $100,000 for his one appearance in the ring. He has drawn large crowds to practically every event he has attended so far.

Wrestlers make a lot of money from their merchandise sales in addition to their performances in the ring, and Bunny is no exception. During his initial stint with WWE, he generated more than $500,000 in merchandise sales; therefore, it is clear that he was paid a sizable amount.

Bad Bunny could team up with Rey Mysterio at Backlash 2023

Following WrestleMania 39, everything seems to be building up to a tag team match between Bunny and Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio and Priest. When Bad Bunny makes an appearance on WWE RAW tonight, several things could happen. He might, however, join forces with Rey Mysterio for a Backlash 2023 Clash, which is highly likely.

SI Wrestling @SI_wrestling WWE will hold its first pay-per-view in Puerto Rico in 18 years this May, with Bad Bunny serving as host si.com/wrestling/2023… WWE will hold its first pay-per-view in Puerto Rico in 18 years this May, with Bad Bunny serving as host si.com/wrestling/2023…

WWE Backlash 2023 will be hosted by Bad Bunny on May 6. Although he has only participated in two matches throughout his WWE tenure, he has so far proven to be impressive. It's interesting to note that at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, he and Damian Priest competed in their debut bout as a tag team, defeating The Miz and John Morrison.

When the men's Royal Rumble event rolled around in 2022, the seasoned musician made a triumphant return to WWE. After taking an F5 from Brock Lesnar, who eventually prevailed in that match, he was unable to last for very long. He then made his subsequent WWE TV appearance at WrestleMania 39 and the RAW following it.

We are now anticipating the impact when he finally laces up his boots for a match in his hometown of Puerto Rico.

