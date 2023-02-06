Bad Bunny wins Grammy award: Could he ever return to WWE?

Bad Bunny won the prestigious Grammy Award to everyone's delight. He won the won best música urbana album at the 65th Grammys for his "Un Verano Sin Ti" single, which is well-deserved in our opinion.

Bunny dedicated the win to his hometown of Puerto Rico. He stated that making the album was all about "love and passion." In addition to his win, he was also nominated for album of the year and for best pop solo performance.

The real-life Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is a multitalented man. In addition to his musical exploits, he has also ventured into other territories. This includes the time he showed up in WWE, which sounds mad to someone who doesn't follow wrestling.

The musician was phenomenal in the ring for a celebrity. As such, every wrestling fan wants Bad Bunny back. It seems WWE has plans for him to appear in a mega match at WrestleMania 39. Per reports, he is set to team up with Rey Mysterio to take on Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest.

Moreover, Bunny's extensive promotion of WWE 2K23 suggests he is on WWE's speed dial for a match down the road. We are fairly certain we will see him at 'Mania.

Bad Bunny's WWE career

When it comes to great celebrity appearances in WWE, Bad Bunny is among the top of the list. Every time he has stepped foot in the ring, he has wowed fans with his athleticism and in-ring work.

Bunny made his WWE debut in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match. His performance drew the eyes of many fans, who were thoroughly impressed with his performance. WWE obliged by having him appear multiple times afterwards.

The rapper has done things like winning the 24/7 Championship, teaming up with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37, and fighting Brock Lesnar of all people in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble. Indeed, Priest thinks he would be back in WWE soon, and said as much in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport.

"I 100% believe there's no shot he doesn't come back. He had so much fun and he loves this business so much. If it works out again, that's what happened, it was perfect timing for him to where he could dedicate himself to this....Time permitting, if he can commit himself again, he would 100% be invested and would be back." [H/T Fightful]

We can't wait to see Bad Bunny back in the ring. Hopefully, he has a prime spot on the WrestleMania 39 card and ends up flying around the ring like only he can.

