Bad Bunny wins WWE singles debut: Every weapon he used at Backlash 2023

Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in an emphatic fashion during his singles debut at WWE Backlash 2023. Even though the showdown initially featured the use of weapons, it became heavily physical at the end. The no disqualification stipulation also allowed multiple interefences.

The San Juan Street Fight included a trolley full of weapons at the ringside. Bad Bunny used almost each of them to hurt his opponent at WWE Backlash 2023. Shot after shot from kendo sticks gave him an early advantage. He then used a steel chair and a steel chain to injure Damian Priest's leg, which had already taken numerous kendo strikes.

Priest gave Bad Bunny a difficult time too. He lured him outside the ring by feigning leaving the arena, and then took a multitude of shots from a kendo stick which had the Puerto Rican flag branded on it. A trash can was also put to use, leaving Bunny screaming on the floor after each shot.

The Grammy-award winner used a low blow on Priest and was looking to end it then and there until Judgment Day showed up. This prompted WWE legend Carlito to show up after a long time in the promotion. Savio Vega and Latino World Order reinforced Bunny's chances of winning as they neutralized Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

The real life Benito Ocasio won his first singles match after using a flurry of offense in the climax of WWE Backlash 2023. It included Ric Flair's finisher Figure-4 Leg Lock and Chris Jericho's Codebreaker.

WWE Backlash 2023: Bad Bunny and Damian Priest teamed several years ago

The win at WWE Backlash 2023 made Bad Bunny one of the few standout superstars in the promotion. He has won both his tag team debut match and singles debut match. Moreover, he put on a good display at the multi-man Royal Rumble 2022, eliminating former world champions Dolph Ziggler and Sheamus.

Back when Damian Priest was a babyface, he teamed with Bunny at WrestleMania 37 to win against The Miz and John Morrison. The Archer of Infamy also played a crucial role in Bunny winning the 24/7 Championship on the February 15, 2021 episode of RAW.

The relationship between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest on WWE television has completely changed now. Backlash 2023 may not be the last appearance of the rapper.

