Banned from WrestleMania, lengthy suspension - 4 Things that could happen after Dominik Mysterio invaded WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio was set to pick up the win over Santos Escobar this week on WWE SmackDown before his son came through the crowd and caused the distraction that allowed Escobar to hit the Phantom Driver and pick up the win.

Dominik Mysterio is a RAW Superstar, which means he has no business being on SmackDown since he isn't a tag team champion and wasn't invited to the show by Nick Aldis.

This means that some interesting punishments could be heading his way if Nick Aldis decides to push his vendetta with Adam Pearce.

#4. Dominik Mysterio gets heavily fined

Since Nick Aldis became WWE SmackDown General Manager, he has fined a lot of superstars, including Randy Orton, who delivered an RKO to Aldis following his return. It appears to be his preferred form of punishment, and since Mysterio has invaded his show and interfered in one of his matches, it's Aldis who will choose the punishment.

Mysterio is young and a member of Judgment Day, so a fine won't bother him all that much, but it would set a precedent for any other stars looking to interfere in SmackDown's business.

#3. Mysterio is banned from appearing at WWE WrestleMania 40

Currently, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio are the only members of Judgment Day who will be without a match at WrestleMania. It was believed that the two men would be there to support Finn Balor and Damian Priest since the tag team ladder match would be no disqualification.

His interference this week on WWE SmackDown could ruin these plans, as Aldis might ban him from WrestleMania since those wouldn't affect any current plans.

#2. Mysterio is suspended

A suspension this close to WrestleMania would send a message to the RAW roster since Aldis is tired of the stars heading over to his brand and causing issues. Of course, WWE SmackDown stars have been heading the other way as well, so there appears to be an issue with many of the roster following the rules.

If Aldis decides to suspend him for more than two weeks, he will miss WrestleMania, which would be harsh, but since he doesn't have a match, it wouldn't change any plans.

#1. Dominik Mysterio is forced to face his father

Dominik Mysterio isn't the only star who doesn't have a match at WrestleMania. His father doesn't currently have one planned. Last year, as part of the show, Rey defeated his son and seemingly ended their issues, but it appears that Dominik didn't get the memo.

Aldis could decide that the two men should renew their rivalry at this year's WrestleMania since there is a Brother vs. Brother match, so there should be a Father vs. Son match on the card again.

