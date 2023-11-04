Batista and 2 other stars who could return to back LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is just on the horizon as the next Saudi Premium Live Event airs live in a matter of hours. John Cena, Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins among many others have been confirmed for the spectacle.

The evening will undoubtedly be special for one particular man - LA Knight. The Megastar will compete in the most important encounter of his career as he challenges Reigns for the Unified WWE Universal Championship.

The Tribal Chief has been on an unparalleled run of dominance, but one cannot take Knight lightly. However, the challenger has an added disadvantage. The Bloodline will likely get involved in some fashion, and Knight needs someone to level the playing field.

On that note, let's look at three stars who could return to back LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

#3. Batista could return at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Starting the list off with one of the biggest names in pro wrestling and Hollywood, Batista has been heavily rumored to return to WWE.

With the actors' strike coupled with the rare returns of The Rock and John Cena, The Animal's return seemed a possibility. He retired at WrestleMania 35 after losing a No Holds Barred match against Triple H. However, Batista's retirement didn't rule out a comeback in a non-wrestling capacity.

Furthermore, Guardians of The Galaxy: Volume 3 recently hit cinemas worldwide. An appearance at a prominent Saudi Arabia special will aid promotion during these testing times in Hollywood.

Knight would also receive a massive boost by having Batista in his corner. The Animal's presence would neutralize The Bloodline. Even if The Megastar loses, the legend's endorsement would do wonders for his career.

#2. Big E

Big E was put on the shelf with a career-threatening neck injury in March 2022. The Powerhouse of Positivity seems to have survived a major retirement scare, but there is no timeline for his much-anticipated return.

However, E, one of the most charismatic and beloved members of the roster, has been out of the limelight for too long. WWE should consider alternate roles for the former Intercontinental Champion while he recovers from his neck injury.

One possibility sees the former WWE Champion make a shock return in Riyadh to back LA Knight against Roman Reigns. This will not only help Knight but also sow the seeds for a potential program with The Tribal Chief.

#1. Randy Orton might shock the world at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

After one-and-a-half year away from the spotlight, Randy Orton seems to be preparing for a mega comeback to WWE, with Survivor Series hinted as the potential venue for his return.

However, Triple H could jump the gun to bring The Viper back ahead of his scheduled return. This doesn't have to occur in a wrestling or active capacity.

The 14-time World Champion has unfinished business with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Thus, Orton would likely target The Tribal Chief upon return. Hence, he is the perfect candidate to back Knight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

