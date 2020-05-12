Asuka is the RAW Women's Champion

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW featured a moment that the WWE Universe isn't going to forget for a long time to come. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy to open the show, and handed her title belt over to Asuka, who had won the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match last night at the namesake PPV.

WWE legend Batista has now posted a tweet reacting to Asuka becoming the RAW Women's Champion. The Animal seemed incredibly happy at what transpired on RAW and dubbed Asuka as being his hero. You can check out the tweet here.

Asuka's run on WWE's main roster

Asuka has had a pretty mixed main roster run so far. She won the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018 and went on to lose to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34, thus finally ending her undefeated streak. On the Road to WrestleMania 35, Asuka was the SmackDown Women's Champion but was defeated by Flair again in a match that took place mere days before The Show of Shows.

Asuka's Money in the Bank win came as a pleasant surprise to many, but fans had no idea that she would become the RAW Women's Champion in the way she ultimately did. It would be interesting to see how WWE handles Asuka this time around, now that she has bagged the top prize of the Women's division on the Red brand.