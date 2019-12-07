Batista reacts to Drake Maverick backstage segment on SmackDown Live

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 07 Dec 2019, 09:13 IST SHARE

Batista seems to be enjoying the Maverick-Elias-Brooke backstage segments on SmackDown Live

On tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, Elias belittled Drake Maverick again in front of Dana Brooke in a backstage area, and sang about the differences between him and WWE veteran Batista, who it seems found the segment amusing.

The segment in question kicked off when Maverick approached Brooke and talked about her date with Batista, which she had mentioned on WWE's The Bump. Drake asked Brooke what Batista has that he doesn't. Elias appeared on the scene and began singing about Batista being better than Maverick. When Elias mentioned Drake's wife, the latter slapped him and walked off.

WWE India's official Twitter handle mentioned the segment in a tweet, to which Batista reacted with a laughing emoji. Check it out below:

This isn't the first time that Elias has taken a shot at Maverick. Last week on SmackDown Live, Elias took some shots at Maverick in a backstage segment. Soon after, Maverick tried to strike a conversation with Brooke on Twitter, which didn't end well for him. It would be interesting to see where this storyline goes as we move ahead, and whether Batista makes a cameo in it in the near future.