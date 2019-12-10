Batista replies to Triple H and Randy Orton following their comments on his Hall of Fame induction

Arunava Ghoshal 10 Dec 2019, 07:56 IST

Earlier today, WWE confirmed Batista as one of the inductees to the Hall of Fame class of 2020. Since the announcement, several WWE Superstars and fans took to Twitter to congratulate The Animal for the feat, including his former Evolution teammates Triple H and Randy Orton.

While The King of Kings lauded Batista for his contributions in the company and his successful Hollywood career, The Viper recalled the days when the duo was mentored by Triple H and Ric Flair as part of the Evolution.

Following those comments, the latest Hall of Fame inductee replied to Randy Orton by mentioning how the two have been chasing their dreams from the get-go.

Between your credit card and my ID, we could get a rental car! #goodtimes #dreamchasers

Batista got back to Triple H as well and pointed out how he had the opportunity to learn from the best, owing to his Evolution days.

I learned from the best! 🙏🏼 https://t.co/IqFpulzSNY — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 10, 2019

Evolution will forever be remembered as the group that changed the course of WWE by presenting the promotion with two of its biggest stars in the form of Randy Orton and Batista. Only The Viper is yet to receive a Hall of Fame induction after which all the members of Evolution will be Hall of Famers.

It remains to be seen how the two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair responds to Batista joining the elite class.