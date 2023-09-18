Batista to return to WWE to confront 6-time world champion? Exploring the possibility 

WWE could have a massive surprise in store for fans, as the Hollywood megastar Batista could make a blockbuster return in the coming days.

As fans know now, given the ongoing recent strikes in Hollywood, high-profile names such as John Cena and The Rock have made their WWE returns in the past few weeks. It wouldn't be surprising if another Hollywood icon and a wrestling legend, Batista, follows in the footsteps laid out by The Great One and The Cenation Leader to make a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. If so, The Animal could return to confront a 6-time world champion.

The supestar in question is none other than Bobby Lashley. Friday's SmackDown saw The All Mighty and The Street Profits lay waste to Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and rest of the LWO.

Given how things unfolded, the creative team could have Rey's former tag team partner, Batista, return to aid the Hall of Famer in his war against the Lashley-led faction. The former Heavyweight Champion could return and confront Lashley, much to the delight of fans.

Bobby Lashley would love to face Batista inside the WWE ring

Bobby Lashley recently revealed that he would love to face Batista in a one-on-one contest. Speaking on the Perform Podcast, the 6-time world champion heaped huge praise on The Animal, before revealing his desire to face him in a match.

“I love where Dave is and I never try to drum up any controversy or any kind of friction. Dave is definitely somebody I would love to have a match with. It would be something that would do some huge box office numbers. Dave, since he’s left WWE, his whole entire career has exploded to another level. Of course you want to bring somebody like him back.”

While Lashely wants a shot at the Hollywood megastar, a potential match between the duo seems highly unlikely since Batista has retired from the wrestling business. However, one can never say never when it comes to WWE.

Should Batista return to the Stamford-based company? Also, do you want to see Bobby Lashley face Batista in a dream match?

