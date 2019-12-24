Batista reveals the truth about his relationship with Dana Brooke

Batista says he is close friends with Dana Brooke

Batista and Dana Brooke have been the talk of the WWE Universe in recent weeks after they flirted with each other over Twitter and teased that they are going to go on a date.

Speaking to Kjersti Flaa on Flaawsome Talk, Batista revealed that he is close friends with Brooke and they were simply having fun by flirting “in a very cheesy way” on social media.

Asked if they have already been on a date, the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer said it has not happened yet but there is a possibility that it could happen in the future.

“We don’t have a date yet but she is a friend and I consider her a close friend, so yeah, I don’t know. We’ll keep in touch, keep talking about it.”

He added that their back-and-forth exchanges on Twitter are likely to stop because he does not know how they can continue to one-up each other’s flirty messages.

“I don’t know how much more we’ll be flirting online because we kept kind of one-upping each other to the point where it may go totally bad for our careers if we keep trying to one-up each other with the flirtation.”

Batista’s current WWE status

Earlier in 2019, Batista announced that he has retired from in-ring competition following his loss against Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

Since then, it has been confirmed that “The Animal” will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on the week of WrestleMania 36 in 2020.