Batista reveals why he had heat with former WWE Tag Team Champion

Batista will join the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020

Batista revealed in the latest episode of WWE Network series Ruthless Aggression that Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray) was “always a d***” to him and Randy Orton during the early days of the Evolution faction.

The episode featured a moment where Triple H recalled that he angrily told Batista and Orton that they needed to improve after a below-par match against Booker T and Scott Steiner on RAW.

One week later, Batista suffered a serious triceps injury in a tag match at a live event against The Dudley Boyz, while Orton’s ankle was shattered in the same match after his leg got caught behind Bubba’s back following a double-team move.

Batista said Bubba yelled at Orton for hurting his back in the match, even though Orton was the one who suffered a serious injury, and he insinuated that his opponent did not like the Evolution members.

“I think he was irritated with Randy and I to begin with, just being that we’re two big muscular guys, we’re now with Ric Flair and Triple H, and I think he just hated it. He was always a d*** to both of us.”

For his part, Bubba said he may have yelled at Orton but claimed that all three men – himself, Orton and D-Von Dudley – made a mistake during the double-team move, and he put it down to “a bad night at the office”.