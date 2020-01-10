Batista teases possible role in sequel to hit DC Comics movie

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

What could it be?

If there is anyone from WWE who has been able to cross over to Hollywood like The Rock, it has been Dave Bautista. Batista, as he is known inside the ring, finally achieved acting success when he was cast as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise. This also led to roles in Stuber, Spectre, and Blade Runner 2049.

Last month, it was reported that Batista had a meeting at Warner Brothers, the studio behind all DC Comics productions. It was thought that he was meeting for a role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Gunn has also directed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

But now, that might not be the case. Batista went ahead and tweeted this image:

Now, this could mean a lot of things. Aquaman star Jason Momoa did audition for Drax but lost it to The Animal. It should also be noted that both Aquaman 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 are slated to release in 2022.

A possible explanation could be that Batista has met for a role in the film, perhaps as an antagonist who could team up with Black Manta to take down Aquaman. It could also be that he is just trolling the fan base and the picture could mean nothing at all.

It'll be interesting to see if there is more to this post than what meets the eye.