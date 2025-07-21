Bayley to accept current WWE champion's open challenge at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Bayley seems to be out of the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship picture at SummerSlam. Her loss against Lyra Valkyria on last week's RAW puts her at risk of missing out on the two-night event. But, this may not be the end for The Role Model’s quest for a title. While she’s not in the IC Title match, she could challenge for another gold at The Biggest Party of the Summer.This could be Giulia’s WWE Women’s United States Championship. While the company has yet to announce a match for the title at SummerSlam, they could be planning something special. The Stamford-based promotion could follow John Cena’s US Championship reign, when he had open challenges for his title. This is something that could be easily rehashed with the current Women’s United States Champion.Not only would this allow Giulia to face new opponents without a storyline, but it would also keep her busy while the creative team works on her future plans.The current champion could issue an open challenge for a match at SummerSlam. Bayley could come in as the first person to answer Giulia and face her at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The Role Model failing to win the Women's IC Title will give enough ammo to Giulia to take shots at her to make things more personal. She can talk down to The Role Model for losing to someone new, like Valkyria. This could lead to a feud even after SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see Bayley mix up her style with The Beautiful Madness. However, this is all just speculation as of now, and nothing has been confirmed.Bayley needs something to do at WWE SummerSlamFor the past few months, fans have been complaining that WWE has been fumbling Bayley's booking. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion hasn’t been featured in many premium live events recently. This has caused many to worry that the star might leave. If WWE puts her in a proper feud with a title on the line, it will show the fans the company still has trust in her.The Role Model was removed from this year’s WrestleMania despite being booked to team up with Lyra Valkyria in a Women's Tag Team Championship match. She was replaced by Becky Lynch, who made her return. While fans were excited, they felt that WWE didn't have to make the last-minute change. They could have had Lynch return after the match to make the dramatic save, or have booked her in an entirely different storyline. Only time will tell what the company has in store for Bayley at SummerSlam.