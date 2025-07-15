This past Sunday at Evolution, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria failed to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch in a high-stakes Triple Threat match.
On the following RAW, Lyra was able to get the better of the Role Model in a 2 out of 3 Falls match to become the number one contender for Lynch's title, with the two stars now set to face off once more at SummerSlam for the Women's Intercontinental Title.
A major theme of Lyra's feud with Lynch is that Valkyria grew up a big fan of Becky before coming to WWE.
With that in mind, fans may have gotten a glimpse of a faction led by Lyra, which could continue the trend of fans pursuing their idols, following a recent social media post by independent wrestler Nikki Blackheart featuring a training photo with Valkyria.
In the picture, Lyra and Blackheart can be seen with Izzy Moreno, a well-known fan of Bayley's, and Mara Sade, a former WWE star who competed under the ring name Jakara Jackson.
With the new generation of women's wrestling emerging, a faction formed by established stars' former fans could make for intriguing storytelling.
Izzy Moreno on a potential showdown with Bayley or Mercedes Mone
A major moment of Bayley and Mercedes Mone's (a.k.a Sasha Banks) time in NXT 10 years ago was the involvement of a young Izzy, who represented the strong fan base that the hugger-turned-role model had at the time.
Now working as a wrestler herself, Izzy was recently asked in an interview with Fightful about a potential match with the two women she already has a strong history with.
"Bayley gets me really emotional for some reason. I don’t know why, it just does. Mercedes, not so much, but no, Mercedes is absolutely incredible and like everything she’s doing right now, like good for her, nothing but respect for her, and, hey, if we ever do get to share the ring one day, it would be freakin’ awesome because I know it’s the match everybody wants to see."
Having all once worked as plucky upstarts themselves, superstars like Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Mercedes Mone are now starting to find themselves in the position of a mentor, with many of today's performers having watched them growing up.