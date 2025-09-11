Bayley to become the leader of current WWE faction in a shocking twist? Exploring potential heel turn

Bayley is arguably one of the top female superstars in pro wrestling. She has won seven championships in her career, including the NXT Women's, SmackDown Women's, RAW Women's, and Women's Tag Team championships. In a shocking twist, The Role Model might become the leader of a current WWE faction following her imminent comeback.After being taken out in a backstage attack by Becky Lynch before WrestleMania 41, Bayley made her return on the post-Money in the Bank episode of RAW and assaulted Lynch. For weeks, she was relentlessly pursuing the Women's Intercontinental Championship alongside Lyra Valkyria, whom The Man defeated to win the title. The duo couldn't dethrone The Man as champion.Following some major setbacks, Bayley went on hiatus and has only been seen in mysterious, cryptic vignettes over the past few weeks on the red brand. Going by a recent tweet, she might embrace her dark side and come back as the leader of Fatal Influence. Under The Role Model's leadership, the group's members could debut on the main roster as heels.Fatal Influence is a villainous stable that performs in WWE, primarily appearing on NXT. It also competes in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). The stable consists of Fallon Henley, Jazmyn Nyx, and the current NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne.On X, Bayley recently wrote that Jacy Jayne was &quot;very smart&quot; after NXT's official account posted a video of the 29-year-old. In the video, Jayne claimed she was the greatest NXT Women's Champion of all time as part of a &quot;This or That&quot; game.Given the abovementioned post and the momentum Jacy Jayne and Co. have built in NXT, The Role Model might join forces with Fatal Influence to regain dominance in the women's division on the main roster. The 36-year-old has achieved significant success as a heel in the past and could once again play that role on TV.Bayley previously found much success as the leader of the villainous Damage CTRL on the main roster. Hence, the creative team could book her to lead Fatal Influence and take the up-and-coming stars' careers to new heights.That said, this angle is speculative. It remains to be seen what surprises Triple H has in store for fans.Bayley to set her sights on the Women's World Championship after her return?If the abovementioned scenario plays out, Bayley might set her sights on the World Women's Championship after her return.Naomi relinquished the gold on the August 18 episode of RAW due to pregnancy. Therefore, IYO SKY is scheduled to face Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant title next week at Wrestlepalooza. That said, The Role Model might challenge whoever wins the gold to a match following her comeback to WWE.The former Hugger is a veteran in the women's division. She shares a storied history with SKY, and Vaquer could also benefit from working with her in the main event scene. Hence, the creative team might plan to insert the Grand Slam Champion in the Women's World Title picture soon.This scenario is also speculative, and viewers will have to stay tuned to find out who becomes the next Women's World Champion.