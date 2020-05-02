Bayley breaks character and reveals legendary WWE tag team as her inspiration

The Role Model has revealed who was her inspiration growing up

Ever since adopting The Role Model persona, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has had a career resurgence. After ditching her Hugger gimmick, Bayley went on to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship and is currently the longest-reigning Women's Champion in the Blue brand's history.

These days, Bayley rarely breaks kayfabe even on social media but tonight, The Role Model did so to reveal who her true inspiration was.

The SmackDown Women's Champion credited the legendary tag team, The Hardy Boyz, as her inspiration to become a WWE Superstar. The Role Model revealed that Jeff and Matt Hardy's story inspired her to start training as a teenager in order to become a WWE Superstar. You can see the tweet below.

The Hardy Boyz story is what truly inspired me to begin training as a teenager. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 2, 2020

SmackDown has been airing videos showing the journey of Jeff Hardy in recent weeks. The Charismatic Enigma has had a troubled past and is on his way to redeem himself from the mistakes he has made. He and his brother Matt, together as The Hardy Boyz, are trailblazers when it comes to the tag team division and have gone on to achieve individual success as well.

After returning to WWE at WrestleMania 33, they went on to win the RAW Tag Team Championships on the very same night. They also won the tag team titles on SmackDown but had to relinquish the titles as Jeff Hardy suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for a long time.

While Matt Hardy left the company to join AEW, Jeff made his return to the Blue brand on the March 13th episode this year and defeated King Corbin.

Jeff Hardy and Bayley on SmackDown

Currently, Bayley is in a feud with Tamina and the two will be facing off at the Money in the Bank PPV with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. The growing friction between Bayley and Sasha Banks is also one of the subplots developing on SmackDown and we may see these two rekindle their storied rivalry.

Advertisement

Jeff Hardy is scheduled to return next week and has caught the attention of Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior is not happy with people talking about The Charismatic Enigma and has revealed he will present next week when Hardy returns. These two men could be involved in a match at MITB as well.