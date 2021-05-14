Bayley breaks character with heartfelt praise for fellow WWE Superstar [Exclusive]

Former multi-time women's champion Bayley is all set to try and add another WWE title to her illustrious collection this Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash. She will challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair for her belt.

Ahead of her title match, Bayley sat down with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino for an interview. She had massive praise for fellow SmackDown superstars Natalya and particularly Tamina.

"Nattie already knows, you know, she's a former women's champion, a former divas champion, and so she's had a little taste," Bayley said. "But I was just telling them the other day that I think them being together has really brought up the best in each other. And, you know, everybody says this is the best Tamina we've ever seen but that's because we've never been able to see Tamina. Like she's always had that inside of her, she's always had that fire, that passion, she's always had that love for performing and wrestling."

Bayley also explained how much she appreciates Tamina's love for the wrestling business.

"But being able to be teamed up with Nattie and just nobody can deny them, it's so awesome to be able to see them do that," Bayley added. "Especially at WrestleMania, both nights in a row. And then to be able to be on TV every week and just get that attention that they've deserved for so long. And Tamina is one of the freaking most bad**s people you'll ever meet. But she's so loving for this business which I can appreciate more than anything."

Bayley was rooting for Tamina and Natalya at WrestleMania 37

This week on SmackDown, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will be defending their titles against Natalya and Tamina.

The two previously won a gauntlet match on night one of WrestleMania 37 and went on to challenge the champions on night two, but were unsuccessful in winning the titles.

During her conversation with Rick Ucchino, Bayley claimed that she was among those who were chanting Tamina's name in the stadium. It is to be seen whether Natalya and Tamina can finally win the WWE Women's Tag Team titles on this week's SmackDown.

