Bayley breaks kayfabe to reveal backstage details about her heel turn in WWE

WWE Superstar Bayley has had a great run in WWE ever since she turned heel. It was unexpected, and several fans had doubts about the major changes in her popular gimmick. However, the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion has done a good job in dealing with the radical shift in her character.

During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Bayley broke the kayfabe and addressed all sorts of questions about her gimmick. She was asked had previously intended to play the tole of a heel in WWE and how she adapted to the darker side of the roster.

Bayley explained that turning into a heel was one of the several ideas that would always be in the back of her head. She further revealed that she would happen to share the ideas with people backstage. Fortunately for Bayley, WWE trusted her to pull off a complete change in her character, and she did that very well.

Here's what Bayley had to say about her current WWE gimmick?

"I've always had in the back of my head an idea of this character that I wanted to try if I were to change. So it was kind of me just throwing things out there and being like, 'hey, I got this, I got this, and I want to do this,' and just (WWE) trusting me to do it. (WWE) had to really trust me and I had to really go for it, and that's why I had to change everything and in order for them to believe it." (h/t 411Mania)

....HELLO?!? Annnnnd we won!!! Da role model da legit boss da best https://t.co/87jBf9fg6H — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 16, 2020

What's next for Bayley in WWE?

On RAW's g-home show before Extreme Rules, Bayley and Sasha Banks successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Asuka and Kairi Sane.

The Tg Team titles won't be on the line at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, but both Sasha Banks and Bayley will be involved in championship matches. At the PPV, Bayley will look to defend her title against Nikki Cross and continue her dominant run as Bayley Dos Straps in WWE. Nikki Cross is a serious threat to Bayley's gold, but the latter is not expected to lose her title at the upcoming PPV.