Bayley calls out former WWE Superstar; asks if she also wants a shot at the SmackDown Women's Title

For her latest call-out, Bayley put a former WWE star on notice and has taken a shot at Paige in the process.

Bayley will be defending the SmackDown Women's Championship in a Six-Pack Challenge at WrestleMania 36.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown Live, it was announced that reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley, will be defending her title against five other Superstars at WrestleMania 36 in a Six-Pack Challenge.

Bayley, who is set to put her title on the line against the likes of Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Dana Brooke among others, recently took to Twitter and called out former WWE star Eva Marie, asking the latter if she also wanted a shot at her title.

It is safe to say that Bayley definitely isn't too happy with Paige's decision of putting her in a match against five other women from the SmackDown roster. As a result, the reigning Champion has called out former WWE star Eva Marie on social media.

Responding to one of Marie's recently-posted home workout clips, Bayley asked the former Superstar if she too wanted a shot at the title. The two women had faced each other on quite a few occasions during Eva Marie's stint in the company.

Aye you want another title match? Paige handing them out like candy on Halloween — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 22, 2020

Eva Marie was released from WWE back in 2017 and hasn't been around the Pro Wrestling circuit for almost three years now. A return for Marie seems unlikely at this stage, whereas, Bayley continues to prepare herself for a daunting task at WrestleMania 36.