WWE Superstar Bayley is currently enjoying a great run as a double champion in the promotion. She has both the SmackDown Women's Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Naturally, her confidence is at an all-time high, and now she is hunting for challengers.

After this week's episode of RAW, Bayley took to Twitter to call out two WWE Hall of Famers for a dream match at SummerSlam 2020. She proposed a tag team title match in which she, along with her best friend Sasha Banks, would defend their titles against legendary WWE Superstars, Lita and Trish Stratus.

Bayley asked for this match after she and Sasha Banks defeated Asuka and Kairi Sane in a tag team title bout to close Monday Night RAW. Her tweet read:

Let’s seee, another dream match down, another victory won. Sooooo.....after we get all the gold Extreme Rules ........ we will take Lita and Trish at Summerslam. Thank youuuuuuuu #raw

Let’s seee, another dream match down, another victory won. Sooooo.....after we get all the gold Extreme Rules ........ we will take Lita and Trish at Summerslam. Thank youuuuuuuu #raw — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 14, 2020

This will be an interesting match between the two teams if WWE decides to go through with it. However, it remains uncertain if Trish Stratus and Lita will return to take on the team of Sasha Banks and Bayley at WWE's Bigest Party of Summer.

What's next for Bayley in WWE?

The SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is set to defend her title against Nikki Cross at Extreme Rules. The latter won the championship opportunity on SmackDown.

Since Bayley and Sasha Banks defended their tag team titles on RAW's go-home episode before WWE's upcoming PPV, those titles will not be on the line this Sunday. However, the Horror Show at Extreme Rules will see Sasha Banks challenging Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship.

Advertisement

Over the last few months, WWE have teased an impending betrayal between Banks and Bayley on several occasions. The two Superstars are expected to feud after their tag team championship reign comes to an end. However, they have been dominant with the titles across all the three brands in WWE, and it appears that WWE will take their time with this particular feud.

As for Bayley's proposal about her and Sasha Banks facing Trish Stratus and Lita at SummerSlam 2020, it will surely be a dream encounter for several fans. It will be interesting to see how WWE's creative team will go through with this booking, if it happens.