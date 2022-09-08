Bayley claims WWE personality wants a match against her at WrestleMania

If Bayley is to be believed, it seems that a WWE commentator would like to have a match at WrestleMania 39.

The former hugger returned from injury at SummerSlam alongside the returning Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, who was brought up to the WWE main roster from NXT. Even though the group features RAW talents, they have appeared on SmackDown multiple times to give Michael Cole grief as he's trying to commentate.

Damage CTRL were guests today on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her rivalry with Michael Cole, Bayley buried the SmackDown announcer's annoying voice and said he wanted to have a match with her at WrestleMania because he's undefeated at the event:

"Michael Cole, you guys haven't even known him that long but after we were on SmackDown they were like, I understand why you yell at him so much. You haven't even experienced just the tip of the iceberg. His voice. Have you guys ever heard his voice in person? Have you heard it in a quiet room when you're in the PC era and you're trying to do your magic and all you hear is his annoying voice? I still hear it when I go to bed, his stupid little catchphrases that he comes up with. Cole wants to have a WrestleMania with me because he's undefeated at WrestleMania."

Bayley's Damage CTRL has a shot at the WWE Women's World Tag Team titles next week on RAW

On the August 29 episode of WWE RAW, Damage CTRL competed in the finals of the women's tag team title tournament but lost to Raquel Gonzalez and Aliyah. It was revealed after the match that Kai, who was pinned, wasn't the legal woman in the match.

Due to this, Damage CTRL will receive their rematch this Monday night on WWE RAW. Will Bayley be able to secure her faction championship gold? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Bayley's comments? Would you like to see the leader of Damage CTRL take on Michael Cole at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

