Current champion reveals frustrating aspect of WWE

20 Dec 2019

Bayley is the current SmackDown Women's Champion

Bayley's recent heel turn has really breathed fresh air to her character. She has been teaming up with best-friend Sasha Banks on the blue brand, and has already found success.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley recently spoke to the New York Post regarding her recent heel turn. During the interview, Bayley spoke about how hard it was to stay on top, saying it was "pretty easy to find frustration". Here's what Bayley had to say:

“I need to be able to do everything and test the waters everywhere and ride the waves and challenge myself. I can’t get stale and bored and do the same thing over and over. In order to excel in this business, you have to constantly evolve. I think honestly it’s real frustration.

"I’ve been wrestling for over 10 years. I’ve been with WWE for seven years, so not all of it has been colorful and castle-like and wacky wavy inflatable tubemen and happy and fun. It’s been a struggle. It’s really, really difficult to kind of stay on top for a period of time, so it’s pretty easy to find frustration believe it or not.”

Bayley has had a successful career in WWE already. She's a former NXT Women's Champion and a former RAW Women's Champion. She's also a 2-tme SmackDown Women's Champion (including her current title reign).