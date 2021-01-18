Bayley entertains the idea of having AEW Superstar on her new show

Bayley is interested in having AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes on her new talk show, the Ding Dong, Hello! Show. She debuted her new show on the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Bayley responded to Britt Baker on Twitter, who suggested that the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion should have Cody Rhodes as her next guest. Baker was responding to a tweet from the WWE page, asking fans who should be the next guest.

Bayley would respond to Baker with a picture of herself smiling. One can assume that she is smiling at the prospect of having Cody Rhodes on her show, following the very successful premiere episode with Bianca Belair.

Bayley has been active on Twitter, offering up names to WWE, forming a list of potential next guests. This includes the likes singer Hayley Williams, Ellen DeGeneres, and even Flex the Dog.

However, Cody Rhodes is definitely the most interesting suggestion. It will certainly make for a more fun and entertaining episode. Cody Rhodes' charisma matched up to Bayley's mic skills would send the ratings for the Ding Dong, Hello! Show through the roof.

What is next for Bayley?

Bayley recently had her rival Bianca Belair on her show

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently had her current rival, Bianca Belair, on her new show. Belair and Bayley have been feuding for some time now, and this feud will probably spill over into the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Both women announced their entries into the match simultaneously and will definitely have a face-off in the Royal Rumble's marquee match.

Bianca Belair claims that Bayley's obsession with her is fueled by jealousy. Bayley claims she is better than Belair in every way imaginable.

Well, the two will settle their differences next week on SmackDown, in an obstacle course. Who do you think will emerge victoriously? Let us know down below.