Bayley to face 3-time champion at WWE Clash at the Castle? Exploring why it's likely to happen 

It's been more than a month since Bayley became the WWE Women's Champion, and in that time she has faced some tough opponents. From Naomi to Tiffany Stratton, to her most recent opponent, Chelsea Green, there is no shortage of opponents for her to face. And, at WWE Clash at the Castle, she might have to get head-to-head with a three-time champion.

The three-time champion just so happens to be Piper Niven. The Scottish wrestler is a two-time 24/7 Champion and a former Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Chelsea Green. Of late, she seems to have had her eye on Bayley, and last Friday night, she laid the smackdown on The Role Model, after the latter beat Green in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

If this isn't enough of a reason for the two to face off at Clash at the Castle, then all one would have to do is analyze her words after the beatdown. Approached by Byron Saxton backstage, Piper Niven sent a clear message to Bayley, claiming that the beating will be even worse the next time they "clash."

"If Bayley thought that beating was bad, just wait until we clash again!" said Piper Niven.

Couple these fighting words with the fact that Niven is Scottish, and it almost seems like destiny for the two to exchange blows in Glasgow. However, at this point, this is all mere speculation, as there is no telling what the future holds, let alone if the WWE Women's Championship will be defended at Clash at the Castle.

Bayley is eager to take on Piper Niven in a Steel Cage match

This week on Monday Night RAW, the WWE Universe was treated to a Steel Cage match with the Women's World Championship on the line. Locked in the contraption, Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch went head-to-head in an incredible bout. And, from the looks of it, their bout has inspired the WWE Women's Champion Bayley.

Having suffered humiliation at the hands of Piper Niven on SmackDown last week, The Role Model wants her revenge. So much so, that she has called upon the blue brand's general manager, Nick Aldis, asking him to set up a Steel Cage match for them. A bold request, but the 34-year-old seems confident that she will prevail.

At the end of the day, a clash between these two seems inevitable. Now, whether it will be inside of a steel cage or not, remains to be seen. But, if one thing is for sure, it's that it is a clash that the WWE Universe will not want to miss.