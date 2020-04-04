Bayley reacts to Sasha Banks' Twitter outburst ahead of WWE WrestleMania 36

Bayley and Banks took to Twitter following the events of tonight's WWE SmackDown.

The Champion had a wholesome message for Sasha Banks.

Bayley and Sasha Banks are the best of friends

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, a Triple Threat match between three of the competitors who are going to compete in the Fatal 5-Way Elimination match for Bayley's WWE SmackDown Women's title. Tamina Snuka, Lacey Evans, and Natalya wrestled a hard-fought match.

Bayley and Sasha Banks joined Michael Cole on commentary during the match. Tamina picked up the victory after hitting Naomi with a Superkick. Soon after, Bayley entered the ring and tried her best to get on Tamina's good side, but to no avail. Tamina dropped Bayley with a Superkick. Banks was next, as Tamina hit her with a thunderous Samoan Drop.

It didn't take long for Bayley and Banks to post tweets in response to what happened on the blue show. Banks has been posting makeup videos on her official Instagram handle lately, portraying several WWE female athletes in the process.

The Boss stated that she regrets doing a Tamina makeup, and went on to send a warning to every competitor in the upcoming WrestleMania match, except Bayley. Banks finished off the tweet by tagging Bayley and Vince McMahon.

Bayley posted a response to Banks' tweet and told her that the duo needs each other, not Tamina. Check out the tweets below:

Banks and Bayley's responses

The Fatal 5-Way Elimination match at WrestleMania 36 is being built up for a while now. The match was originally a 6-Pack Challenge, but Dana Brooke's exit from the match turned it into a Fatal 5-Way affair. Fans might remember that Bayley turned heel last year and joined forces with her best friend, Sasha Banks.

Ever since then, Bayley and Banks have been working together on SmackDown. Earlier this year, their feud with Lacey Evans ended with Bayley defeating The Sassy Southern Belle at the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV in a SmackDown Women's title match.

Banks and Bayley still seem to be on the same page, but one wonders whether they will prioritize their friendship over the Women's title belt, when The Show of Shows comes around. This isn't the first time that the duo has been featured in a multi-woman match at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Back in 2017, Bayley defended her RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 33 in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination match against Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair. Bayley retained her belt by last eliminating Flair.