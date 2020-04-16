Bayley reacts to WWE releases, says it was a "tough day"

WWE released a number of Superstars and producers as a cost-cutting measure.

Bayley posted a heartfelt message in reaction to the WWE releases.

Bayley

A number of businesses have been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak. WWE released a number of Superstars last night as a response to the financial situation caused by the outbreak. The released Superstars include Rusev, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Lio Rush, and Curt Hawkins among others.

A number of producers have also been let go including Lance Storm and Mike Rotunda. There have also been other changes made by WWE to adapt to the current situation.

Bayley reacted to the WWE releases with a heartfelt message on Instagram. She called it a "tough day for wrestling families" while urging everyone to be there for each other. You can check out her message below:

Today was a tough day for wrestling families everywhere, as it's been for everyone around the world these last few months. I share sadness w/the fans for our Superstars, & across the locker room for our friends - on and off screen. Every single one of them have risked a LOT to be here. But what's kept me smiling is that every one of those people I text today, their responses have been very reassuring. They're remaining strong & so can we. Let's do our best to be there for one another, and let's embrace that pro wrestling brought us all into each others lives. Can't wait to make some more memories down the road. Thank you guys, I love you all.