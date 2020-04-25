Bayley responds to costing Sasha Banks a spot in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Bayley was in the thick of things tonight

It is safe to say all is not well between best friends, Bayley and Sasha Banks. Over the past few weeks, we have seen cracks emerge in the relationship between the two and tonight it took a turn for the worse.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Boss was facing Lacey Evans with a spot in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match up for grabs. During a crucial point in the match, Banks had Evans down for the three count but the referee was distracted by the SmackDown Women's Champion who was inside the ring at that time.

This allowed the Sassy Southern Belle to hit the Women's Right on The Boss and book her place in the Ladder Match this year. The Role Model took to Twitter and used the catchphrase by a certain Ruthless Aggression Era Superstar to respond to what happened tonight.

Call me Gene Snitsky, cause IT WASN’T MY FAULT!!!!!!!!!!#SmackDownOnFox — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 25, 2020

The final straw for Banks?

As mentioned above, the relationship between the former Women's Tag Team Champions seems to e getting worse each day. Bayley forced Banks into a match with Tamina a few weeks ago, much to the displeasure of The Boss and fans are waiting for these two to turn on each other.

It has been a feud that the WWE Universe has been clamoring for and rightfully so. We have seen these two women put on five-star classics over the years and the same can be expected if these two enter into a feud now.