Bayley reveals gruesome injury sustained at Money In The Bank

Bayley was in for a fight tonight and she was pushed to the limit by a resurgent Tamina. The Samoan Superstar came into Money In The Bank having pinned the SmackDown Women's Champion a few days ago on SmackDown.

The Role Model did get some offense early on against Tamina but the challenger found herself clawing back and almost had the champion pinned at one point of time. However, she was distracted by Sasha Banks and that proved to be the decisive moment in the match.

Bayley quickly pinned Tamina in a scrappy finish and retained her title yet again. However, The Role Model did have a few scars from her battle with the Samoan Superstar and took to Twitter to reveal gruesome injury she suffered during the match.

You can see the tweet below.

.@TaminaSnuka left her size 27 shoe print on my face!!!!!!!!!! Have some respect for your champion lololollololllll #MITB pic.twitter.com/iH2bqDcEJY — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 11, 2020

What's next for Bayley?

For weeks, Bayley has been involved in a feud with the likes of Tamina and Lacey Evans along with her friend, Sasha Banks. While the WWE Universe has been clamoring for a feud between the two best friends, the company is yet to pull the trigger on the same.

There have been enough hints about tensions brewing between the two Superstars and it won't be long until we get this feud between Bayley and Sasha Banks with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line.