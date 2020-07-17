WWE Superstar Bayley is currently enjoying her run as the double champion in WWE. She is the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion as well as one of the Women's Tag Team Champions in WWE. The Double Champion of WWE recently shared an unpopular opinion about the absence of WWE fans in the current tapings.

During her recent interview with DigitalSpy, Bayley revealed that the absence of fans in the Performance Center had helped her a lot. In fact, she no longer has to worry about whether they like her or not, which has helped her in discovering a new level of annoyance in her character.

Here's what Bayley had to say about the lack of live audience in WWE:

“It’s helped me a lot because I don’t really have to worry about the fan’s approval or worry about fans believing in what I’m doing or not buying into what I’m saying in promos or anything like that. I’ve found a certain annoyance in my character. I think that I can be very loud and it basically just echoes in the Performance Center because there’s nobody there and I just think it’s hilarious. So for me, I think it’s benefited helping me find myself as this character.”

“Characters in general you grow up with. And not that it was the reason for the change but I think for fans it’s fun to see that journey. Especially for the people that were watching NXT when we were on Hulu and when we started on the WWE Network they’ve literally watched us grow up. It’s a fun journey and like a cool connection you have with certain fans.”

Bayley and her current run in WWE

Bayley will be involved in a championship match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. She is set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross. The latter had won the opportunity to challenge Bayley for the title after winning a fatal four-way match on SmackDown.

You can look but you can touchhhh 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 https://t.co/W51hutbvJp — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 16, 2020

On the other hand, Bayley's best friend and tag team partner Sasha Banks will challenge WWE Superstar Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at the upcoming PPV.

Recently, Bayley took to Twitter to call out WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita for a tag team title match at SummerSlam 2020. There have been no official reports about this particular booking but it does seem like an interesting affair.