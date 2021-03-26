Bayley reveals Vince McMahon's first reaction to her new look in WWE

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley recently appeared on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast. During their conversation, the first women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE discussed Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to her new look when she turned heel back in October 2020.

Bayley cut her hair short after she embraced her darker side. The former 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion decided that her gimmick needed a slight change after turning heel. She then met Vince McMahon, who was impressed with the WWE Superstar's "awesome" new look.

“He was in the production office, and I walked in. I go ‘All right, Vince. Here I am.’ He kind of just stared at me for a second. And then I spun around to make sure he knows that I cut my hair. I did this awkward spin, and he goes, ‘looks awesome!'”

Vince McMahon liked the change and thought it suited Bayley's heel persona. The latter was relieved to see that he had wanted her decision to cut her hair short.

WWE Superstar Bayley reveals who might not be a fan of her new look

The change in Bayley's face allowed her to let go of her 'Hugger' gimmick in WWE. She revealed how Dusty Rhodes loved that character and might not be a big fan of Bayley's new look. She recalled one of her early matches when she was debuting her Hugger gimmick, and she decided to remove her ponytail.

This did not sit well with Dusty Rhodes, who has trained Bayley for a long time. He shouted at her when she got back after her match. Bayley hopes that he is still proud of all that she has achieved in WWE. Here's what she revealed about the time when Dusty Rhodes yelled at her:

“First, I think he would be so upset cause he’s the one who told me at my first match to put, I took my ponytail out. I was wrestling [Alicia] Fox, and it was my first time debuting the character, and I took my ponytail out when I got in the ring cause I figured there’s no way they’ll let me wear this. Dusty yelled at me when I came back, ‘Don’t ever take the ponytail down.’ I was like, ‘Ok.’ So, I never did again. So, I think he would be a little disappointed or sad, maybe?"

“He went through everything with me. He tried to help me with my promos for years, you know. Now, it’s to the point where I have my own talk show, and I’m a completely different character and [I] look completely different. I hope that he would be so, so, proud. I think he would be entertained by it.” (h/t WrestlingInc)

Bayley is currently one of the top superstars in WWE today. She had a historic run with the SmackDown Women's Championship last year. Bayley was recently engaged in a feud with Bianca Belair before the latter set her sights on Sasha Banks' SmackDown Women's Championship.