Bayley says she doesn't understand the WWE Universe

Ever since WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley turned heel, she has been playing the role of a disillusioned champion who is frustrated with the whole of the WWE Universe to perfection. This is also evident by the way she vents her annoyance towards them on social media.

A few hours ago Bayley took to Twitter to say that she didn't understand the WWE Universe. She wrote that she woke up at 3 am to travel to Green Bay to defend her championship where the recent WWE Live Event took place and she got annoyed when a member of the live audience yelled that she was disappointed with Bayley. She added that she would never understand the WWE Universe and referred to them as "sheep".

I woke up at 3am in order to travel all the way to Green Bay and defend my championship....All for a little girl to yell that she is disappointed in me?!?? I will never understand you SHEEP. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 13, 2019

Bayley's latest transformation

Bayley turned heel on the September 2 episode of RAW after she allied with her best friend Sasha Banks when she returned from injury to help her in attacking RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Shortly after that, she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair at the 2019 Hell in a Cell.

Following the event, she underwent a huge transformation by chopping off her signature ponytail, debuting a new attire and new entrance music on the October 11 episode of SmackDown. She defeated Charlotte to regain the Championship and afterward cut a post-match promo where she berated the WWE Universe.

Although she is the current champion, it is still not known whether or not Bayley will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship at TLC this Sunday.