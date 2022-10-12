"I’m happy you’re still here" - Bayley breaks character to send heartfelt message to WWE NXT star

Bayley sent a heartwarming message to WWE NXT star Cora Jade today on social media.

The Role Model has had a rough few days in WWE. She came up short in a ladder match against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules. Bayley lost again this past Monday night on RAW to Candice LeRae.

After the match, Bayley attacked Candice LaRae alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Bianca Belair tried to make the save but the numbers game was too much. Bayley climbed to the top rope and hit Bianca with an Elbow Drop on top of the title.

NXT star Cora Jade took to Twitter to admit that two years ago she didn't want to be alive and encouraged everyone to keep going:

"2 years ago I didn’t even want to be alive anymore. It gets better, and getting help doesn’t make you weak. Keep going"

2 years ago I didn't even want to be alive anymore. It gets better, and getting help doesn't make you weak. Keep going 🖤 Today is #worldmentalhealthday

Bayley responded to Cora Jade with kind words and stated that she was glad she's still there. Cora Jade quickly responded with a heart emoji:

"I’m happy you’re still here"

The WWE Universe reacts to Cora Jade's tweet

The wrestling world responded to Cora Jade's tweet and many fans thanked her for sharing her story. One fan said that Jade was an amazing example and wished her well in NXT:

You're an amazing example thanks for sharing. Keep up the excellent work in NXT

Another wrestling fan told Jade that she is an inspiration and that many fans are proud of her:

now you're an inspiration to so many people around the world. You should be very proud like we are of you

A Twitter user said that Jade is awesome and is one of the reasons they watch NXT:

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil sent a message to Cora Jade as well.

Cora Jade is set to battle her former tag team partner Roxanne Perez at Halloween Havoc later this month in a Weapons Wild match. There will be two Pick Your Poison matches on next week's episode of NXT in which Roxanne and Cora will pick each other's opponents. It will be interesting to see their selections next week on NXT.

