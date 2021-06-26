Bayley sends a heartwarming message to recently released WWE Superstar

Bayley sent a message to Tyler Breeze following the latter's release from WWE. In the aftermath of the latest set of WWE releases, several Superstars showed their compassion towards the likes of Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Ever-Rise and other stars who were released by the company.

Taking to Twitter, Bayley tweeted a heartwarming message to Tyler Breeze. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion claimed Breeze had spent a lot of time teaching her things inside the ring.

Bayley also added that the former NXT Tag Team Champion helped her with the little details and character work, all of which she would write down on her wrist for her matches.

Here's what Bayley tweeted out for Tyler Breeze after the latter's release from WWE:

Breeze spent so much time teaching me things in the ring, watching my matches, little details, character work, (and later teaching me in LIFE) that I would literally write WHAT WOULD BREEZE DO on my wrist for my matches. pic.twitter.com/GVbLfk2qk2 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 26, 2021

The duo of Tyler Breeze and Fandango were highly popular within the WWE Universe, regardless of them being on the main roster or in NXT. In the initial phases, Breezango became a fan-favorite courtesy of their Fashion Files show.

After a stint on the main roster, both Breeze and Fandango returned to NXT. Initially, Breeze challenged Ricochet for the NXT North American Championship in a match that he lost. Shortly afterward, he was reunited with the returning Fandango, who saved his tag team partner from an assault from The Forgotten Sons.

In 2020, at NXT TakeOver XXX, Tyler Breeze and Fandango began their journey to capturing their only titles in WWE. The duo defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, and Legado del Fantasma in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to become the #1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

A few days later, Breezango defeated Imperium to win the NXT Tag Team Championships and enjoyed a title reign that lasted for 56 days. Tyler Breeze and Fandango dropped the belts to Burch and Lorcan.

Bayley and Tyler Breeze occasionally worked together in NXT

Before being let-go by WWE, Breeze was working under the NXT brand. However, the former half of Breezango was previously on the main roster and, along with Fandango, was a major part of SmackDown at one point in time.

During his time on NXT, Breeze was close friends with Bayley and the duo have been spotted together backstage, as well as having shared the ring at house shows. Bayley has also been a guest on the UpUpDownDown channel in the past with Tyler Breeze and other stars such as Sasha Banks.

Edited by Jack Cunningham