"Don’t give him any more attention please" - Bayley takes a dig at veteran WWE personality ahead of Clash at the Castle

Bayley recently took another dig at WWE personality Michael Cole in the lead-up to Clash at the Castle.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion returned to action at SummerSlam following an extended absence from the company. She'll be teaming up with IYO Sky and Dakota Kai in a matchup against Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Becky Lynch at the upcoming premium live event.

While speaking to BT Sport, The Role Model was praised by Ariel Helwani for her change in character. While discussing her current run in the company, the star briefly spoke about Cole. Taking to Twitter, she sent another message to the veteran commentator by asking fans not to give him any more attention.

"Don’t give him any more attention please" wrote The Role Model in her tweet.

Bayley made her return to WWE programming at SummerSlam 2022 for the first time in over a year.

She had previously suffered a torn ACL injury that forced her to sit on the sidelines for over nine months.

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to Bayley taking a dig at Michael Cole

In response to Bayley's dig at Michael Cole, the WWE Universe had mixed reactions. Fans suggested that the two should settle it inside the ring courtesy of a potential match. Whereas, one another suggested that The Role Model should team up with Kevin Owens to face the duo of Cole and Pat McAfee.

However, some fans expressed their sympathy towards the veteran commentator. While some simply enjoyed the 33-year-old star trolling Cole.

The Role Model will be in action at the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event, as she prepares to team up with stablemates IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Since returning at SummerSlam, the three women have mostly feuded with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and current RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair. Unfortunately for the team of Kai and SKY, though, they recently lost in the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament to Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

Nevertheless, Bayley, Kai, and SKY will face Asuka, Bliss, and Belair in a six-woman tag team match in Cardiff, Wales.

