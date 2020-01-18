Bayley takes shocking upset defeat ahead of the Royal Rumble

Greg Bush FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

A short-notice change cost Bayley a pretty big match

Both Sasha Banks and Bayley have been dealing with a serious thorn in their side over the past few months. The SmackDown Women's Champion abandoned the WWE Universe in late 2019, killing the Bayley Buddies and cutting her iconic side-ponytail for a new serious look.

Joining friend-turned-foe-turned-friend Sasha Banks on the dark side, Bayley has become a pretty nasty Superstar both in and outside of the ring. However, one SmackDown star has had both her and Sasha's number as of late.

Lacey Evans originally came to the main roster as a stuck up antagonistic competitor, looking down her nose at the women around her. Since embracing the WWE Universe, though, she's become both one of the most popular stars on the Blue Brand and a difficult opponent to beat. That was especially cleared tonight when she faced Bayley in a one-on-one match.

Originally slated to face Sasha Banks, an attack from Evans on Banks forced a change to the match. Bayley vowed to break every bone in Evans' body. Sadly for the champ, tonight was not her night. A Woman's Right left her lying in the middle of the ring following a rather exciting match between the two.

With a strong non-title win over Bayley, one has to wonder how long it'll be before she finds herself in title contention. The Sassy Southern Belle continues to build momentum, and with Royal Rumble only nine days away, she may end up dethroning Bayley just as the Road to WrestleMania begins.