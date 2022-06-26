Bayley teases WWE return at Money in the Bank 

Bayley recently shared an image of herself on Instagram hugging the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Bayley won the contract back in 2019 and went on to cash in on Charlotte Flair to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. The star has been out with an ACL injury since July 2021 and has teased making her return to the ring several times since the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Several reports have recently highlighted that Bayley could make her return to WWE anytime soon, which means that her latest Instagram update could be a tease regarding next weekend's show.

Many believed that Bayley would make her return to be part of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, but this is still yet to be announced.

Could Bayley be a surprise addition to the Money in the Bank ladder match?

Bayley could make her return the night of Money in the Bank and secure the contract for a second time as a surprise entrant. A few years ago, Brock Lesnar was the surprise entrant in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match and won the contract after taking it out of Mustafa Ali's clutch.

This year's women's ladder match already has Liv Morgan, Lacey Evans, Asuka, Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, and Alexa Bliss, with more names to be added. It's unclear if WWE wants to add one or two more participants to the contest.

However, if only one is added on RAW, Bayley might be left as a surprise for the night. The Golden Role Model has teased her return to the ring several times but is expected to make her return ahead of SummerSlam, so next weekend's event could be the perfect place.

