Bayley vs Alexa Bliss is best for business

Doug Robbins
Preview
90   //    22 Jun 2019, 12:56 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

What's the story?

The exchange between Bayley and Alexa Bliss on 'A Moment of Bliss' could be the best thing to happen in WWE since 2001. It all started with Bayley coming out and drinking some of Alexa's coffee.

Alexa took offense, obviously and it only escalated from there. The entire time, Nikki's growing concern was evident just in her face during Bayley and Alexa's exchange of words. Alexa, aimed, accusations at Bayley, constantly, still trying to convince Nikki that Bayley was a fraud.

In case you didn't know...

Bayley denied the accusations and told the crowd it was just Alexa making up scenarios that never happened, like always. Bayley even mentioned how Alexa is manipulating Nikki just like she did with Mickie and Nia.

The actual hurt in Alexa's voice and eyes did not seem fake. It raised potential questions: Was Alexa that good an actress? Was this just adding another multidimensional element of a heel character or was Bayley going to turn heel?

The heart of the matter

The heel turn in unlikely, especially since Alexa showed her real colors by insulting Bayley, accusing her of peaking in NXT and said she was having the career Bayley had always wanted.

Bayley attacked Alexa and Nikki pulled her off Bayley, screaming at her and reprimanding her. We see how deep Alexa's manipulation of Nikki runs and how imperative it is that Bayley beats the wicked Alexa.

Alexa is even posting her lies on social media. Naomi and Natalya caught wind of this and by their expressions, the audience could see they might believe it. If Alexa goes without being punished and wins a belt, what other wrestlers will follow suit?

What's next?

The WWE may need a lot of things but it does not need another wrestler as manipulative, conniving, and evil as Alexa. In conclusion, Bayley must win at Stomping Grounds, there is no other option.


Tags:
WWE Stomping Grounds Bayley Alexa Bliss
