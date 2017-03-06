Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair: Winner and Reaction for WWE Fastlane 2017

Bayley will fulfil one more dream when she defends the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

by Rohit Nath News 06 Mar 2017, 09:23 IST

Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair at Fastlane to retain the RAW Women’s Championship, thus concluding Charlotte’s undefeated PPV streak at 16-1.

Bayley started off dominant wth a flurry of offence on Charlotte. She even hit Charlotte with a Hurricanrana outside the ring. Charlotte got herself back in the match shortly thereafter. Charlotte even began slapping Bayley’s upper chest but the champ struck back heavily.

Charlotte landed a moosault followed by a senton. The senton looked to have been an improvisation from Charlotte’s end since the moonsault didn’t fully land. Bayley had a nearfall with an elbow from the top ropes on Charlotte, but The Queen kicked out with milliseconds to spare.

This was followed up with the Natural selection. As Charlotte attempted a moonsault to finish things, Sasha Banks came out and Charlotte took notice and started attacking the intruder. This led to Bayley hitting the Bayley-to-Belly on Charlotte outside the ring.

She brought her back in the ring, and Charlotte tried to get the small package, holding on to Bayley’s tights. Sasha pointed that out to the referee, who stopped the count. This led to Bayley hitting the Bayley-to-Belly on Charlotte and pinning her, thus ending the PPV streak at 16-1.

