  Bayley to walk away from WWE for a while after what went down on Monday Night RAW tonight? Looking at the possibility

Bayley to walk away from WWE for a while after what went down on Monday Night RAW tonight? Looking at the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Jul 22, 2025 02:33 GMT
Bayley suffered another loss on RAW. [Image credits: WWE YouTube channel]
Bayley suffered another loss on RAW. [Image credits: WWE YouTube channel]

The momentum of Bayley continues to go downhill on WWE RAW. After losing to Lyra Valkyria in a no.1 contender match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, the Hugger got a Women's Tag Team Championship shot against the Judgment Day.

This time, Lyra was on her side, but things ended with the former Damage CTRL member getting pinned by Raquel Rodriguez to retain the gold. This match was the title shot Bayley was supposed to have at WrestleMania 41 before Bayley got ruled out by Becky Lynch and replaced her.

Following this development, Bayley is expected to walk away from WWE in disappointment. The Hugger has lost back-to-back in high-profile matches. Losing the Women's Tag Team title match in the latest episode of WWE RAW might escalate her frustrations to new levels.

also-read-trending Trending

This could be why she won't appear on the red brand till SummerSlam 2025. However, at the Biggest Party of the Summer, Bayley could directly appear to cost Valkyria against the Man and the Women's Intercontinental Championship match.

It's confirmed that Becky and Lyra will lock horns in a no count-out, no-disqualification match at the upcoming premium live event. This means that anyone can interfere in the match and cause disruptions. The reason why Bayley might attack the 28-year-old star could be jealousy.

This will also turn the Hugger into a heel star and establish her as a villainous star in World Wrestling Entertainment. For the past few weeks, fans have been anticipating the villain side of the former Women's Champion. It appears that the character switch may occur at SummerSlam this year.

WWE Universe is unhappy with Bayley's absence from the SummerSlam card

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will be a two-night premium live event. Despite this, it appears that Bayley does not have a match scheduled for the upcoming show. This fact makes the fans unhappy, as the RAW star deserves a spot at the MetLife Stadium PLE.

Many fans are even demanding that Bayley be added to the Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria title showdown, which is unlikely to unfold. Now, the only way to book the 36-year-old star to WWE SummerSlam PLE is by turning heel and showing up during the Women's IC Title match.

Overall, the Biggest Party of the Summer promises to bring twists & turns. Booking the heel turn of Bayley at the forthcoming PLE is not only a perfect stage but also a major moment on the show.

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

