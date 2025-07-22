Bayley to walk away from WWE for a while after what went down on Monday Night RAW tonight? Looking at the possibility

The momentum of Bayley continues to go downhill on WWE RAW. After losing to Lyra Valkyria in a no.1 contender match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, the Hugger got a Women's Tag Team Championship shot against the Judgment Day.This time, Lyra was on her side, but things ended with the former Damage CTRL member getting pinned by Raquel Rodriguez to retain the gold. This match was the title shot Bayley was supposed to have at WrestleMania 41 before Bayley got ruled out by Becky Lynch and replaced her.Following this development, Bayley is expected to walk away from WWE in disappointment. The Hugger has lost back-to-back in high-profile matches. Losing the Women's Tag Team title match in the latest episode of WWE RAW might escalate her frustrations to new levels.This could be why she won't appear on the red brand till SummerSlam 2025. However, at the Biggest Party of the Summer, Bayley could directly appear to cost Valkyria against the Man and the Women's Intercontinental Championship match.It's confirmed that Becky and Lyra will lock horns in a no count-out, no-disqualification match at the upcoming premium live event. This means that anyone can interfere in the match and cause disruptions. The reason why Bayley might attack the 28-year-old star could be jealousy.This will also turn the Hugger into a heel star and establish her as a villainous star in World Wrestling Entertainment. For the past few weeks, fans have been anticipating the villain side of the former Women's Champion. It appears that the character switch may occur at SummerSlam this year.WWE Universe is unhappy with Bayley's absence from the SummerSlam cardWWE SummerSlam 2025 will be a two-night premium live event. Despite this, it appears that Bayley does not have a match scheduled for the upcoming show. This fact makes the fans unhappy, as the RAW star deserves a spot at the MetLife Stadium PLE.Many fans are even demanding that Bayley be added to the Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria title showdown, which is unlikely to unfold. Now, the only way to book the 36-year-old star to WWE SummerSlam PLE is by turning heel and showing up during the Women's IC Title match.Overall, the Biggest Party of the Summer promises to bring twists &amp; turns. Booking the heel turn of Bayley at the forthcoming PLE is not only a perfect stage but also a major moment on the show.