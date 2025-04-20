Bayley to walk out of WWE after controversial decision was made before WrestleMania 41? Exploring huge possibility 

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria were supposed to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41 Night Two, but someone attacked The Role Model backstage before Night One started. Could the decision to remove her from the card lead to another walkout?

After failing to beat Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship a few weeks ago on RAW, Bayley teamed up with the Irish star to become the number-one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Title. However, the company seemingly decided to pull her out of the match, possibly replacing her with a returning star like Becky Lynch.

Some fans are calling for the former Women's Champion to walk out of the biggest wrestling company in the world. It was deemed unfair treatment for a popular star backstage. She also won the WWE Women's Championship last year, so it might be a disservice to her to get removed from the biggest event of the year.

Former WWE star Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone in AEW, took to X to urge her former tag team partner to give her a call. It prompted fans to speculate about Bayley's future in the Stamford-based company.

Nevertheless, Bayley is a company woman and has seemingly accepted her fate. She still has the right to be upset for not being part of WrestleMania 41, a sad reality for other stars, such as Chelsea Green, Sami Zayn, Ludwig Kaiser, The Street Profits, and more.

Bayley could also turn heel rather than walk out of WWE

Another possibility for Bayley is a potential heel turn, pointing to Lyra Valkyria failing to be there for her backstage. It's one of the possible post-WrestleMania 41 angles the WWE can look into, especially if Becky Lynch returns and wins the Women's Tag Team Championship with Valkyria.

Bayley's possible turn could turn into a reign as Women's Intercontinental Champion, giving the new title some history. Valkyria has done a wonderful job giving the championship some shine, but a top star like The Role Model will elevate its prestige even more.

Lynch is the obvious replacement for Bayley, as she's in Las Vegas and was at the Hall of Fame ceremony. She signed a new deal in January, but outside projects and creative restrictions seemingly delayed her return.

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More