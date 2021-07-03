Bayley could be forced to quit WWE after Money in the Bank

Last year, Bayley's reign was brought to an end when she lost the title to former best friend Sasha Banks, who in turn lost it to current champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37.

Since the EST's historic win at WrestleMania, she has been forced to deal with the constant nagging of Bayley, who is intent on winning "her" title back. This has obviously left Bianca Belair mentally and physically drained, as she has now defeated Bayley twice, first at WrestleMania Backlash and then inside Hell in a Cell.

The Role Model is now challenging Belair once again at Money in the Bank, but this time the champion has issued an ultimatum, after the former hinted that she would leave WWE altogether.

WWE has made it official that Bayley will be forced to put her WWE legacy on the line as she faces Bianca Belair in an "I Quit" match at Money in the Bank.

It will be all or nothing for Bayley come 18th July. She will be hoping to win back the SmackDown Women's Championship, but given her record against the EST, it looks like it will be a bit difficult for her.

What will happen if Bayley loses at Money in the Bank?

Obviously, the match between Bayley and Bianca Belair is a high-stakes, high-reward affair for both women. Either one of them could lose their spot on the WWE roster.

However, given their recent record against each other, it looks more likely than not that Bayley will be the one who loses her spot. Many fans will be wondering what could be next for Bayley if she were to lose at Money in the Bank.

Despite hinting at leaving WWE, it would be criminal of the company to let her go. As such, the obvious answer is Monday Night RAW. The Role Model could make the move to the red brand, where she is a former RAW Women's Champion.

That being said, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to see WWE pull a fast one over the WWE Universe and have Bayley win.

