Bayley to win major title for a blockbuster WrestleMania match with former WWE champion? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar Bayley has slowly moved into the background since dropping the WWE Women’s Championship to Nia Jax at the 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. However, she could soon win a major championship and dethrone a newly crowned champ. Moreover, The Role Model could also face Roxanne Perez in a grand WrestleMania match.

Bayley has been playing the role of a supporting character for her friends Naomi and Michin on the blue brand lately. The Hugger didn’t even receive a rematch for the WWE Women’s Championship at any premium live event, and now, Tiffany Stratton is the new champion. However, the 35-year-old could shift her focus onto another champ, Chelsea Green.

The Hot Mess recently became the inaugural Women’s United States Champion after winning a tournament for the same. Notably, the Canadian wrestler had defeated Bayley to advance into the final of the tournament and face Michin. However, the result would have been different had Piper Niven not interfered in the match.

Thus, while Michin is struggling to defeat Chelsea Green right now, Bayley could take a shot at the US Champion and dethrone her. Interestingly, WWE could also plan to pit The Role Model against Roxanne Perez if she manages to defeat The Hot Mess.

Notably, Perez has already defended the NXT Women’s Championship twice against Green. After losing her belt to Giulia after several successful title defenses, The Prodigy is ready to make a big main roster impact.

Hence, Roxy could be going against The Hugger for the Women’s United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. While this is a possible direction the story can take, all of this is speculation so far.

Bayley could also transfer to RAW and challenge Rhea Ripley

On this week’s episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley addressed the WWE Universe after regaining possession of the Women’s World Championship. Her segment was interrupted by Nia Jax who highlighted that she was speaking to Adam Pearce to get transferred to the Monday night show and then win the Royal Rumble to dethrone Mami.

Interestingly, she even pointed Bayley out, who was watching the show among the fans at the SAP Center in San Jose. Later, The Eradicator and The Role Model teamed up to throw Jax out of the ring. Following this, when Mami went to pick up her belt, The Hugger was seen eyeing the title and almost picked it up herself.

Thus, there is a chance that The Hugger could get transferred to the RAW brand. If this happens, she would look forward to winning the Royal Rumble a second consecutive time to challenge Rhea Ripley and get back in the world title picture. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Role Model.

