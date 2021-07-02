Bea Priestley joins WWE NXT UK

One of the most high-profile performers in women's wrestling, Bea Priestley, has officially signed with WWE as part of their NXT UK brand (H/T to F4WOnline.)

A teaser video was posted on NXT UK's show last week that showed her signing a contract with the brand without showing her face. This week's show confirmed that the talented international star would be working for the brand, now known as Blair Davenport.

Bea Priestley was previously a standout in Japan

Previously, Bea Priestley had worked for both New Japan Pro Wrestling - where she was part of the United Empire with her boyfriend, Will Osprey - and All Elite Wrestling - where she, unfortunately, had to be released due to travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 (Priestly had been residing in Japan with Osprey since 2019).

Priestley was also a major name in Japan's World Wonder Ring Stardom, where she had competed since 2017. She wrapped up her tenure there this past April.

Priestly has also worked for Defiant (formerly What Culture Pro) Wrestling, as well as Progress and World of Sport.

With Piper Niven now on Raw, there is a gap in the NXT UK women's division that Priestley would be able to fit into quite nicely.

Edited by Prem Deshpande