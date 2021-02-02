"Beautiful" - Renee Paquette reacts to The New Day's tribute to Brodie Lee

Renee Paquette recently released a special Royal Rumble reaction edition of her popular podcast, Oral Sessions. On the episode, the star was joined by Emilio Sparks, as the pair dissected what went down as this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The city of Rochester meant a lot to Jon. @FoodlinkNY is a Rochester-based nonprofit that’s dedicated to feeding those in need in the area. We’ll be auctioning off our Royal Rumble gear with all of the proceeds going to @FoodlinkNY. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) February 1, 2021

The topic of The New Day paying tribute to the recently passed former WWE and AEW star Brodie Lee was raised. The group are also auctioning off their Brodie Lee Royal Rumble attire for charity. On the subject, Renee Paquette said:

"Beautiful. I loved it. As soon as Kofi came out, once Kofi jumped in the picture I was like 'oh, is Kofi cleared for this?' because of course, Kofi and the Royal Rumble is iconic, it's amazing, he's always, like an outstanding performer, uh, that's not happened, he's still not medically cleared. But him showing off Brodie on his pants and then Woods had it on his jacket - just a beautiful, beautiful tribute. I loved that."

Renee Paquette also praised The New Day for the thought that goes into their WWE gear

During the segment, Renee Paquette continued to praise Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E for how they use their ring attire to pay homage to other people:

"They're just so thoughtful, they're so thoughtful and their gear! I mean, we had Big E on the show and just him talking about, you know, how he thinks about the different themes that he wants to put on, who he wants to draw attention to, who might make somebody want to google who that person is and then find out about their story. I just, I think it's a cool way to just commemorate people but also to pay homage to somebody, or acknowledge somebody in any capacity. But the way that they did it with Brodie on their gear tonight was really such a cool touch. I loved that, it was really beautiful to see, absolutely."

