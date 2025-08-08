Becky Lynch and 4 female WWE stars who dyed their hair

The women’s division of WWE includes some of the biggest names in the industry today, including Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella, and many more. These stars have turned out to prove why they are among the best women to ever step foot in the squared circle, and their contributions have elevated the women’s division to a whole new level.The most intriguing thing about the women’s division lately is the character work. The way the stars have been carrying their character, using that as a base for their attire, has been impressive. Some women have also dyed their hair over the years for various reasons, and one of those reasons is their character work. Let’s take a look at a few names from the division who have dyed their hair.#5. Candice LeRaeCandice LeRae is known for her character work and is now aligned with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The star has made a name for herself with her performances in NXT, but since moving to the main roster, LeRae has not had a lot of intriguing opportunities.During her time in NXT, LeRae had greyish-brown hair that blended in with her. However, in the final months of her NXT run, just before she moved to the main roster, she added a light purple shade into the mix, leaving the world talking about her new look.#4. AsukaThe Empress of Tomorrow has been sidelined due to multiple injuries over the past few years, but she hasn't missed an opportunity to leave the world in awe with her incredible in-ring performances. Over the years, Asuka has accomplished a lot in her career and is regarded as one of the top women on the roster.Asuka has showcased different shades of her hair over the years in her career. The star has sported brown hair, a blend of purple and pink, and sometimes dark purple, creating various looks whenever she wants.#3. Alexa BlissThe Goddess is one of the most popular and talented individuals to ever step into the squared circle. She has made headlines with her performances over the years and is known for her incredible character work.Alexa Bliss used to have a very light brown shade of hair mixed with pink. However, right after she aligned with Bray Wyatt and made a massive change to her character, she began sporting dark brown hair, which added an incredible essence to her character as well.#2. Becky LynchThe Man is undoubtedly one of the greatest names to ever grace the WWE ring and has proved to be a benchmark for every woman who dreams of stepping foot in the squared circle. Becky Lynch has sported two different shades of her hair throughout her career.During her time in NXT, Becky Lynch showcased dark brown hair with a mix of purple. However, right after she made her main roster debut, the star switched to a solid brown shade and has continued to style it that way.#1. Becky Lynch's long-time rival - BayleyFormer WWE Women’s Champion Bayley has made several changes to her hair over the years. The Role Model has not only featured multiple colours but has also changed her hairstyle on different occasions.Ahead of every massive premium live event match or a big return, Bayley has completely changed her hair, including a new color. While it’s difficult to predict whether other stars, like Becky Lynch, will make changes to their hair color, it is clear that Bayley will continue to create a unique identity of her own using this.