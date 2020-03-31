Becky Lynch admits high-stakes PPV main event was disappointing

Lynch didn't win the match but had the last laugh when all was said and done.

She also hinted that one bad match isn't enough to discredit an entire gender.

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is all set to take on possibly her biggest challenge to date, Shayna Baszler, at WrestleMania 36. In her latest interview with Sports Illustrated, Lynch talked about her upcoming match, and also discussed her previous outing with Baszler at Survivor Series 2019.

The main event of Survivor Series 2019 was a Triple Threat match featuring all three Women's Champions from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Lynch, Bayley, and Baszler closed the show, with Baszler picking up a huge win for her brand. The celebration didn't last long though, as Becky attacked Baszler following the match and stood tall to end the show.

The RAW Women's Champion admitted that the triple threat match did not meet the standards for a main event. She also added that she is open to criticism, and there are no excuses for a bad match.

No excuses, I’m open to criticism. Give me your opinion, I’ll take it. This is what anyone in the main event, male or female, has to deal with.

Survivor Series 2019 was a three-way war involving RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. The PPV featured several Triple Threat matches pitting all three brands against each other. Baszler didn't forget Lynch's attack following the bout, as she invaded RAW months later and bit her on the neck to kick off their WrestleMania 36 feud.